Gwendolyn Faye Keith "Gwen", 64, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home in Tupelo. She was born June 9, 1956 to Donas Milton and Leland Loraine Pate Guess. She was a member of Limestone Baptist Church. She loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed baby-sitting Tracie Lynn and Conner when they were babies. She leaves behind her loving partner of over 40 years, W.D. Keith "Dub"; sisters, Hazel Turnage of Aurora, IL, Donna Davis (Stan) of Hotspring Village, AR, Brenda Perry (Mark) of Okolona, MS, and Dianne Tackett of Nettleton, MS; brothers, Jerry Guess (Bonnie) of Nettleton, MS, Larry Guess (Sara) of Nettleton, MS, Eldon Ray Guess of Myrtle Beach, SC; Kenneth Guess (Patricia) of Nettleton, MS; all of the Keith family and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce Allen Keith; brother, James Guess; her grandparents; and several nieces and nephews; Pallbearers will be Ben Keith, Douglas Keith, Chris Guess, Chad Guess, Jeffrey Worthey, and Michael Carter. Visitation will be Monday, May 3, 2021from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1:00pm with Bro. Chris McCord officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
