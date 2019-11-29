Janice Lynn "Jan" Keith, 63, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family. A native of Lee County, she was born February 25, 1956 to Treman and Patsy Butler Keith and was later blessed with the greatest step-father anyone could ever ask for, Ernest Webb. Early in life, she worked as a bookkeeper and later maintained a residential cleaning service with her mother. She was a hard worker and even after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis around 15 years ago, maintained a strong work ethic. Jan loved flower gardening, watching football, doting over her granddaughters and nieces and hunting a good deal at yard sales. She was a member of Saltillo First Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Britney Hood and her husband, Frank of Tupelo; two granddaughters, Paisley and Andilyn Hood of Tupelo; mother, Patsy Webb and her husband, Ernest; brother, Eddie Keith of Saltillo; niece, Lisa Keith of Tupelo; nephew, Brandon Keith and his daughters, Adah Jade, Jenna and Kellen all of Saltillo; and her long-time friend, Pam Gentry. She was preceded in death by her father, Treman Keith. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, December 1, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Estes, Jimmy Clemons, Jimmy Keith, Gary Johnston, Mike Reynolds, DJ Reynolds, Billy Glidewell and Terry Glidewell. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
