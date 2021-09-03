Joel Alexander Keith was born into the arms of Jesus on September 2, 2021 at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama. Joel left to cherish his memory, his parents, Gregory and Mary Elizabeth Myatt Keith of Huntsville. His grandparents, Nancy Keith, Birmingham, Alabama, Keith Myatt and Beth Baker of Amory, MS and Charlie and Terry Wax Llewellyn of Tupelo, MS, Two very special Aunts, Melany Morgan of Birmingham, Alabama and Samantha Harris of Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held in Huntsville on Saturday, September 4th. A private graveside service will be held in Amory on Sunday, September 5th.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.