PONTOTOC -- John David "John Boy" Keith, 36, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 5PM-8PM and Saturday, August 15, 3PM-4PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

