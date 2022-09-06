Kenneth Ray Keith,72, went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 14, 1950 to Leo Keith and Lenaree Loftin Keith. He married his love Carolyn Smotherman on April 30, 1985 and lived in Murfreesboro, TN for 33 years before moving back to MS in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting an being outdoors. Survivors include three daughters, Karen Wallace (Roy), Sandy Long, and Vickie Duke (Toby); Step-daughter, Melissa Carlton; (4) grandchildren, Brittany Denton (Donald), Joshua Houston, Alley Huddleston (JT) and Corey Duke; (4) great-grandchildren, MaKinley, Maci, David Wayne and Avery; sister Barbara Robbins and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn Smotherman Keith; brother-in-law, BJ Robbins. Family and friends gathered Tuesday, September 06, 2022 for a graveside service in the Eggville Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Eggville Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.