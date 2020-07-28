CORINTH -- Shirley Ann McGaha Keith, 54, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home in corinth. Services will be on Thursday, July 30, 11:00 am at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening, July 29 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

