Terry Keith , 60 of Pontotoc, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Terry was born in Mississippi to Dalton and Hazel Chunn Keith on August 26, 1960 and was a self employed plumber. Arrangements are provided by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO, 109 Rankin Extd in Midtown, 662-260-5100. Mr Keith leaves behind a daughter Tammy Lynn Parker of Pontotoc and grandchildren Brandon Wayne Parker, Skyler Reid Parker, and Shelby Dawn Brown Parker. He also is survived by his Mother Hazel Chunn Keith of Pontotoc, 2 sisters Cathy Keith Myers (Bob), Mary Jane Keith Rackley (Joe) 3 brothers William Dell Keith, Dalton "Gene" Keith and Thomas Darren Keith. He was preceded by his father Dalton O'Dell Keith and 1 brother Billy Dean Keith. Family and Friends Visitation time will be 6-7pm on Thursday, August 19th with Funeral Services, Memories and Celebration of Terry's life following at 7pm in the TUPELO CHAPEL OF MEMORIES/ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Keith family. Please share your memories and condolences at associatedfuneral.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.