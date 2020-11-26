Terry Diane Keith, affectionately known as Mur, was born on November 19, 1946 to Sherman and Lavona (Allred) Presley. She was raised in the Richmond Community and attended Mooreville Schools. She married the love of her life, Jerry Keith, on March 18, 1964. She was of the Pentecostal faith, with Richmond Pentecostal Church being her home church. She passed from this mortal life into eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was very passionate toward her family. Making sure her family was cared for was her main goal in this life. She did not always approve of the choices some of her children and grandchildren made, but she loved them regardless. She was a giving person, always willing to help others in need. She was strong and determined, and honest, and tried to instill these qualities into her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 3 PM at Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Larry Hill and her grandson, Brandon Parker will conduct the service. She had prepared years in advance how she wanted her funeral to be carried out, and the family is honoring her wishes. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Terry (Mur) is survived by her husband, Jerry Keith of Tilden community; a daughter and "favorite son in law", Sonja and Ken Lee of Nettleton; a son, Michael "Bubba" Keith of Plantersville; She also leaves behind five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Laverne Witt and a brother, Milton Presley. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
