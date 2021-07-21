Michael Edwin "Moose" Keller, 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 as the result of an auto accident. He was born in August 07, 1953 in Chattanooga, Tn to Edwin Walter and Marie Inez Shook Keller. He loved to watch television, work crossword puzzles, and enjoyed drinking coffee with his mother. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and he was a Baptist. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Rickey Kelley officiating. He is survived by his mother, Marie Inez Shook Keller; sister, Catherine Grace Keller Shelton (Gregory); brother, Kevin Guy Keller (Irene); two nieces and three nephews; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Walter Keller; brother Timothy Neal Keller;. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 - 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
