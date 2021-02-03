Janice Armida Jacobs Kellett

On January 28, 2021, Janice Armida Jacobs Kellett, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, passed away at the age 89 of vascular dementia. She was in hospice care at Brightview Woodburn Senior Living, Annandale, VA. Janice was born in Memphis, TN, on November 14, 1931, to the late Bessie Moore Weaver and Joseph K. Jacobs. Jan married Claud M. Kellett in Tupelo, MS on December 29, 1948. Claud and Jan raised five children, Carol (deceased), Claudia, Richard, Daniel, and Cynthia. Her older brother Joseph K. Jacobs is deceased and her surviving younger James M. Weaver resides in Lake Whales, FL. Both private and virtual services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home on Monday February 8, 2021 at 10:00 am, with interment at Quantico National Cemetery

