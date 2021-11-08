Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Billy Ray Kelley, 83, passed away on November 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Calhoun City, Mississippi, to the late J.T. and Bula Kelley. He was a member of Derma Baptist Church. He served our country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged as a Senior Airman after eight years of service. After leaving the military, he opened his own business in Derma, Mississippi, Kelley's TV Service, which he owned and operated for 35 years before retiring in 1999. He loved life, and enjoyed spending time with his family, spoiling his grandchildren, drag racing, being outdoors, riding motorcycles, repairing TVs, working on cars, and most enjoyably owning and coaching his favorite softball team, Kelley's TV Service in Derma Mississippi for years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Naomi Morgan Kelley; daughters Gloria Jean "Jeannie" Caviness (Don) of Calhoun City and Joy Kelley Avery (Jimmy) of Saltillo; grandchildren Kelley Lauren Kisner, Justin Ryan Berry, James Kristopher Caviness (Haley), Carson Allen Kisner (Magen), Tyler Brenton Berry (Ginger), and twins Karlee Addison and Kasee Madison Avery; great-grandchildren Logan Reed Ford, Kaitlyn O'Hannah Ford, James Henry Caviness, Brenton "BB" Lane Berry, Kristopher Holton Caviness, Eloise Marie "Ellie Mae" Kisner, Thomas "Wayde" Kisner, and Charles Hunter Caviness; and siblings Lillian Frances Russell (Van), and twins Peggy Joyce Blumberg (Steve) and James Boyce Kelley (Jeannie). He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday. November 9, 2021, at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City with Bro. Michael Baker, Billy Ray's nephew, officiating. Visitation will be held at Pryor Funeral Home on Monday, November 8, 2021, between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Pallbearers are his grandsons Ryan Berry, Carson Kisner, and Tyler Berry, and nephews Tony Morgan, Anthony Hendrix, Mark Hendrix, and Billy Morgan. Honorary pallbearers are the members of his beloved Kelley's TV Services travel softball team, which include James Eltis Vanlandingham, Tommy Parker, Mickey Hutchins, Billy Brad Turman, David Martin, Michael Knight, Randy Blaylock, Ronald Stoddard, Michael Caviness, Dinky Fleming, Michael Joe Cannon, Keith Downs, Donnie Kisner, Anthony Hendrix, Mike Moore, Andy Hamilton, Freddie Lindsey, Mike Ray, A.D. Blount, Henry Easley, Mark Easley, James Landreth and the late Jerry Vaughan, Ronald Harville and Kobin Worthey. Kevin Gabbert and Mark Hendrix served as the team's bat boys. Following his celebration of life, Billy Ray will be laid to rest at Midway Cemetery in Vardaman, Mississippi. Family and friends request that you join them after the services for food and fellowship at Midway Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com
