Harold Hayes Kelley passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Harold was born May 13, 1933 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County, and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War in the elite Navy Underwater Demolition Team. He returned to the United States a decorated war veteran, and the first thing he did was buy a Harley Davidson and high-tail it home from California to Mississippi. After that, he owned and operated K&K Cycle, a motorcycle/scooter shop, and served as Lee County Game Warden. Through the years, he raced Enduro, built motors for several winning racing teams, and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and fishing. Harold is survived by his wife, Lynda; his daughters, Elizabeth Ann "Kelley" Little and Gina Ann Kelley Smith; his son-in-law, David Shelby Smith; and granddaughters, Jennifer Nicole Little Clifton and Annabel Ruth Smith. Harold is also survived by his dear friends and first cousins, Jean Brown Hitson, Darlena Brown Bullock, and others. Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Gertrude Brown Marshall; his son, James Arthur Kelley; his infant daughter, Sonya Ann Kelley; and his grandson, James Harold Kelley. Harold was blessed with the friendship of so many. He loved his friends just like family and thoroughly enjoyed visits with them up until his last day of life on this earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to send a memorial do so to the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213. A graveside service celebrating his life and service to his country was held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shannon Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Goff, Jimmy Williams, Chris Guess, Mark Rakestraw, EL Wood, and Chris Abernathy. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
