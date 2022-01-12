Roy S. Kelley, 60, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at home after a brief illness. He was born in Illinois on September 9, 1961 to Forrest and Mary Ann Kelley. He served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was currently employed by MaxHome in Fulton. He was a Christian and a strong believer. He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing back home, hunting and loved his dogs. A memorial service will be 2 PM Sunday, January 22, 2022, at the American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo. He is survived by his wife, Pam Kelley of Tupelo; two step-children, Molly West of the home and Jordan West of Hamilton; one sister, Bonnie Strehl (Gary) of Traverse City, MI; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert (Bob) Kelley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society. For condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.