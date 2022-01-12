Roy S. Kelley, 60, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at home after a brief illness. He was born in Illinois on September 9, 1961 to Forrest and Mary Ann Kelley. He served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was currently employed by MaxHome in Fulton. He was a Christian and a strong believer. He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing back home, hunting and loved his dogs. A memorial service will be 2 PM Sunday, January 22, 2022, at the American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo. He is survived by his wife, Pam Kelley of Tupelo; two step-children, Molly West of the home and Jordan West of Hamilton; one sister, Bonnie Strehl (Gary) of Traverse City, MI; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert (Bob) Kelley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society. For condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
