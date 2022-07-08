David James Kellum (65) passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of the National Guard and was a born again believer at the First Christian Church in Okolona. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. He also enjoyed flea markets, bargain hunting, playing Santa Claus at Christmas, fishing and spending time with his grandson. He was a jokester and never met a stranger. Services are 2 pm Sunday, July 10, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Burial will follow in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Gail Kellum of Booneville; his son, Jr. Wright (Jamie) of Saltillo; his brothers, Mark Kellum (Loretta) of Rienzi and Paul Kellum (Doris) of Smithville; his sisters, Lydia Storey (Tommy) of Booneville and Mary Kellum of Booneville; his grandson, Joshua Cage Wright of Saltillo; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dewayne and Gail Wardlow and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Ruth Kellum and his nephews, Jeremy "Poncho" Smith and Jason Miller. Pallbearers are Mark Kellum II, Jon "JP" Kellum, Shawn Smith, Matthew Storey and Doug Matney. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Barnes, Rusty Barnes and Rick Clements.
