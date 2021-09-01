On Wednesday morning, Joesph Elige "Joe" Kellum, 81, departed this life for his life eternal from his home near Saltillo surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in the Brewer Community on May 15, 1940 to the late Rubel Kellum and Opal Chaney Kellum. He graduated from Shannon High School in l959 where he was an outstanding athlete in multiple sports. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jean Hester in 1960, a marriage that lasted 62 years. Joe spent over 35 years working for the 155th Armored Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard in Army Aviation Support, where he was an expert repairing helicopters. He retired as the Allied Shop Foreman. A member of Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo, Joe enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom he made many beautiful memories with. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Marvin Murphy and Bro. James Marks officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM on Thursday, 9/2 and from 10 am -service time on Friday. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 11 Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Joe is survived by his wife, Betty Kellum; his daughter, Teresa Dye and her husband, Ronnie; his son, Lee Kellum and his wife, Deanna all of Saltillo; the grandchildren, Baylor and Kayle Dampeer, Shannon and Anna Wildmon, Richard and Ashton Kent, Bo and Meghan Ricks and Austin Kellum, Mary Grace Dye, Megan and Brandon Yarbrough; the great grandchildren, Nora Kellum, Sims and Maren Dampeer, Halle and Jack Ellis Wildmon, William and Caroline Kent, Emmy Spencer, Anna Elise and Tucker Dill, Maddox and Milo Yarbrough; a brother, Earl Kellum and wife , Betty Ann of Pontocola; a host of nieces and nephews and their special friends, Bill and Sue Frederick of Palmetto and Clyde and Linda Godfrey of Verona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rubel and Opal and two sisters, Barbara Bryan and Judy Marks. Pallbearers are Austin Kellum, Baylor Dampeer, Shannon Wildmon, Richard Kent, Mike Patterson and Dale Brock. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
