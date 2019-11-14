Lillian Neff Kellum

Lillian Loraine Neff Kellum, 98, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 28, 1920 in Captains City to Park and Lee Richardson Neff. She was a graduate of Catching High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Delta State. In June of 2019, she moved to Tupelo to be closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Lillian enjoyed attending school functions and spending time with her sweet friends at Traceway Manor. She was loving, patient and nurturing and will be greatly missed by her family. Survivors include her son, Ferman Kellum, Jr.; two grandsons, Park Kellum, Jr. and Brad Kellum and his wife, Bennette; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Bailey and Macie Kellum; sister, Alice Blacklidge; and daughter-in-law, Norma Kellum. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Neff, Sr.; husband, Ferman Kellum, Sr.; son, William Park Kellum; sister, Edna Margaret Neff; and brother, M.P. Neff. Private family services will be held at a later date in Greenville. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

