Lois V. Thrasher Kellum

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Lois V. Thrasher Kellum, 88, resident of Tiplersville passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Diversicare Rehabilitation Center of Ripley. Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Kellum will be 1 PM, Friday September 9, 2022, in the Heritage Chapel of the Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Born October 15, 1933, Mrs. Kellum was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elma Glidewell Thrasher. A devoted wife and mother, she shared 74 wonderful years of marriage to her beloved husband, J. W. Kellum who survives. A devout Christian and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Mrs. Kellum was a strong-willed lady who believed in hard work and keeping a pristine home. She found pleasure in gardening, canning and was an excellent cook, always sharing meals with her family, church, and neighbors. The love she put into everything never went unnoticed and that was a true testament of the woman that Mrs. Kellum will be remembered for. Visitation will be 11 AM until 1 PM, Friday September 9, 2022, at Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish memories include her son, Joe Kellum (Cynthia) of Ripley, one granddaughter, Crystal Wilkins (Nathan) of Ripley, and two great grandsons, Joey and Jacob Wilkins. She is also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Thrasher. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.