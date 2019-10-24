Betty Evans Langford Hurst Kelly, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October, 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 29, 1945 in Webster County to James Evans and Myrlee Forrester Langford. She grew up in Dancy and she was a 1964 graduate of Cumberland High School where she was a member of the National Beta Club. She later married the love of her life, Robert Wayne Hurst on July 9, 1965 and were blessed with two children before his passing in 1970. Before her retirement, she worked as an insurance agent in the Tupelo market and prior to that, she owned and operated the Hair Hut for many years behind her home. Her family would call her plain spoken, but she also loved helping her family especially spoiling her babies and she was especially proud to see her great grandson, Avery before her passing. With an unmatched talent, she would buy and redo furniture. Betty loved working in her flower beds and finding deals at yard sales. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports. She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Smithville. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Huguley and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Her inurnment will be in the Wake Forest Cemetery in Dancy. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa McCrary (Chris) of Smithville; step-son, Josh Kelly of Ecru; 3 sisters, Sue Byars, Diane Shaw, and Dorothy Wright; grandchildren, Devan Hurst (Kristen), Danielle Hurst, Alex Huffman, Chris Huffman; great grandson, Avery James Reeves; daughter-in-law, Rena Palmer (Donny) of Golden; special friends, Charles Breland, Barbara Cox, and Joyce Avery; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wayne Hurst; her son, Terry Dewayne Hurst; and her parents. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will continue until 2:45 p.m at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
