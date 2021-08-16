Brandon Ray Kelly passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the age of 35. He was born March 17, 1986 in Tupelo, the son of Anthony Kelly and Marybeth Gooszen Kelly. He leaves behind his mother, Marybeth Kelly; his father, Andy Kelly; four children, Levi, Jordan, Madeline, and Sophia; a brother Barry Kelly and wife Connie; his nephew Aiden, all of Shannon; his niece, Katie Toney and nephew, Zach Langley. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Isabella. A private family graveside service honoring Brandon's life will be held at Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. "We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life." Romans 6:4
