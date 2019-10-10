MEMPHIS -- Christine Kelly, 70, passed away Sunday, October 06, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday October 13, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church 839 Maywood Street Memphis. Visitation will be on Sunday one hour before service at the church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery Red Banks , MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.