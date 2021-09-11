Tupelo-Eddie Wayne Kelly, a good ole soul, finished his earthly course and began his life in eternity on Friday morning, Sept. 10, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He had been in failing health for some time. Born on April 14, 1936 in Plantersville to the late John Troy Kelly and Robbie Harrison Kelly, he was raised in the Tater Hills and graduated from Mooreville High School. He became a skilled electrician over his working life and owned and operated Kelly Electric for over 40 years. A great outdoorsman, Eddie Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting and mowing his yard to perfection. An avid sports fan, he kept up with SEC sports, was a Miss. State Bulldog through and through, and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and Tiger Woods playing golf. He was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be Noon-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. Eddie Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Brown Kelly, to whom he married in Tupelo in l975; his children, Terry Kelly (Cindy) of Saltillo; Donna Bridges (Donnie) of Belden, Amy West (Scotty) of Shannon, Chip Hannah of Titusville, Fla, Lisa Wren (Mike) of Tupelo and Pam Vance (Gerry) of Thompson Station, Tn.; 9 grandchildren, Michael and Morgan Kelly, Jackson and Addie Bridges, Cody and Krista West, and Mary, Hannah and Carly Vance. His great grandchildren; Rivers West, Keagan West and Leah Kelly. his siblings, JC Kelly (Jo) of Plantersville, Charles Kelly (Sharon) of Plantersville, Ken Kelly (Joanne) of Beaverton, Oregon and Ernestine Salle of New Castle, Penn.; sister in law, Cherie Harris of Tupelo and the extended family of many nieces, nephews and cousins and their families and his sweet baby dog, Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Robbie Kelly and his siblings, Bernice Stanford, Louise Kelly, Mozelle Payne, Merbalyn Palmer, Thurman Kelly, Merle Kelly, Harrison Kelly and Spencer Kelly. Pallbearers are Scotty West, Mike Wren, Donnie Bridges, Gerry Vance, Cody West and Jackson Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Kelly & Chip Hannah. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803. The family requests that you wear mask at the service.
