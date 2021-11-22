JC Kelly, at age 87, departed this life for his heavenly home from Sanctuary Hospice House on Sunday, November 21, 2021 after a brief illness. One of 13 children born to the late Troy Kelly and Robbie Harrison Kelly, JC was born on Dec. 19, l933 in the Tater Hills Community of Lee County. He lived most of his life in the Plantersville area, graduating from Mooreville High School. He married Josephine Lackey Kelly on Dec. 25, 1953, a marriage of almost 68 years. JC furthered his education at Mississippi State University for 4 years studying business and accounting. A patriotic American, JC served his country as a Military Policeman receiving an honorable discharge and achieving the National Defense and the Good Conduct medals. He worked several years as a supervisor in the garment industry. JC spent over 55 years doing tax returns from his office at his home. He worked many years part time for Rebel Lanes Bowling Alley. A big man with a big heart, JC was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Plantersville. An avid lifelong fisherman, he was quite the basketball player while in high school. He loved good conversation with family and friends and cooked a "mean" Gumbo from his daughter in law, Bridget's family recipe. His quiet, gentle spirit will be missed by all! A service, including a military salute, celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, (Nov. 23,2021) from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Danny Balint, officiating. Private burial will follow in the Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time today ( Tue., Nov. 23, 2021) at the Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 am at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. JC is survived by his wife, Jo of Plantersville; two sons, Gary Kelly (Susie) of Shannon and Mark A. Kelly (Bridget) of Plantersville; 4 grandchildren, John Scott Kelly (Margaret), Dusty Kelly (Lane), Luke Kelly (Mandy) and Cody Scott (Molly); 5 great grandchildren, Kyle, Mary Clark, Betsy, John Henry Kelly and Hannah Scott; 3 siblings, Charles Kelly (Sharon) of Plantersville, Ken Kelly (Joanne) of Beavertown, Oregon and Ernestine Kelly Salle of New Castle, Pa.; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Sandra Jo Kelly who died June 19, l984 and 9 siblings; Bernice Stanford, Louise Bishop, Mozelle Payne, Merbalyn Palmer and brothers, Thurman, Merle, Harrison, Spencer and Eddie Wayne Kelly. Pallbearers will be Luke, John Scott and Dusty Kelly, Cody Scott, Bucky Mason and Steve Wilemon. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS. 38862 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
