Jessie Kelly, passed away on January 28, 2020 at the Landmark Nursing Facililty. She enjoyed yard sales, flea markets and being around people. She was a former employee of Bridges Dental Lab before retiring from Hancock Fabrics and she was a Christian. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 01, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Mooney officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by one son, Jeffery Shane Kelly (Lacey) of Baldwyn; (5) sisters, Cathern Johnson (Ellis), Dorothy "Dot" Fair (Fred), Nadine Johnson (Billy) and Kathy Lindsey (Pete) all of Wheeler and Becky Lewellen of Thrasher; (4) brothers, David Fair of Memphis, Carl Fair (Susan) of Wheeler, Ray Fair of Wheeler and Jack Fair of Memphis; (3) grandchildren, Lauren Kelly, Jacob Kelly, Jordan Kelly and Joel Pounds; sister-in-law, Della Fair; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertie Ricks Fair; brother, Bud Fair; brother-in-law, Doyle Dawson; sister-in -law, Rose Marie Fair; father of her child, Darrel Kelly. Pallbearers will be Adam Lindsey, Randy Johnson, Marty Gorskey and Jacob Gorskey. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.