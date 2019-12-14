MEMPHIS, TN -- Natalie Pauline Childers Kelly, 100, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Monday December 16, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday December 16, 2019 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wier's Chapel Cemetery .

