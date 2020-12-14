Patricia Sue "Pat" Dodson, Kelly, 76, resident of Hickory Flat and former resident of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away Friday evening, December 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Graveside Service remembering the life of Pat will be at 11 AM Tuesday, December 15 in the Bethlehem Cemetery with Bro. Jonathan Vasquez officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Pat was born March 5, 1944 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late James Hulon Dodson, Sr. and Evelyn Oliver Dodson. She attended the Mississippi School for the Deaf in Vicksburg and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Pat loved flowers and decorating her home. Survivors include a daughter, Lisa West (Jackie) of Potts Camp, one brother, Ronald Dodson of Potts Camp, a long time companion, James Hensil of Hickory Flat, special friends, Paul and Melinda Patterson of Hickory Flat and a number of nieces and nephews. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Pat's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.