Samieuth Reed Kelly, 79, passed away October 19, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN. He was born March 23, 1941 in Union County, MS. He is survived by his son, Shon Lee Kelly (Valerie); 6 grandchildren, Breana Kelly (Corbin), Marley Kelly, Samantha Coltharp (Mavrik), Austin Shettles (Jade), Serena Shettles (Caleb), and Brady Shettles; and 2 great grandsons, Jackson Weaver and Keeghan Shettles. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Leroy and Mary-Alice Kelly; and his bother, Benny Ray Kelly. Services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Donald Austin officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Union County. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Waymon Young, Jamie Young, Matthew Young, Austin Shettles, Brady Shettles, and Chris Baker. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 5PM-8PM and Saturday, October 24, 10AM until service time.
