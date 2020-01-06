Renoah Kelly, infant, was born on December 13, 2019 and passed away on Sunday, January 05, 2020 at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Booneville, Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace and Bro. Jonathan Soden officiating. Burial will be in Booneville City Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her parents, Shannon Upton Kelly and Shane Lee Kelly of Booneville; grandparents, William and Betty McDonald of Booneville and Robert and Christina Henderson of Biloxi; great-grandparents, Yvette and Connie McDonald of Booneville and Joel Strickland of Tupelo; brothers, Korey Kelly, Jaydon Kelly, and Austan Kelly all of Booneville; aunt and uncle, Katelyn and Steven Bridges of Booneville; aunt, Emily Upton of Grand Forks ND; uncle. Andrew Upton of Ocean Springs, MS; host of other relatives. Pallbearers will be Steven Bridges and Tony Owens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

