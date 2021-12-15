Early Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021, Rhonda Carol Hood Kelly went to be with the Lord forever at her home in the Shiloh Community in Lee County. Born on January 27, 1966 in Tupelo, Rhonda was a 1984 graduate of Mooreville High School and a 1986 graduate of Itawamba Community College with an Associate's Degree in Data Processing. Rhonda was a faithful Christian wife and loving mother. She loved the simple things in life, especially vacationing on the beach, shopping, and loved gatherings at her home for family. Rhonda was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ in Saltillo where she often taught Bible Class for the small children. She touched everyone who ever knew her. Rhonda served as office manager for Mitchell OBGYN in New Albany for the past seven years and was previously office manager for Sanders' Clinic in Tupelo for many years. Rhonda leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Jason Kelly of the Shiloh Community; her only child, Clint Kelly and his fiancé, Cass Hudson of Kosciusko and Vicksburg; her parents, Lloyd and Carolyn Waggoner; her sister, Anita Fancher (Jim); her brother, Paul Hood (Tammy), all of Mooreville; step-sister, Theresa Eaton (Brad) of Dumas; and father-in-law, Steve Kelly of Tupelo; brother-in law, Dale Kelly (Ashleigh) of New Albany; eight nephews; eight nieces; five great-nephews; and two great-nieces. She was preceded in death by her dad, Buddy Hood. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Mayfield Church of Christ with Ministers Mark Shiers, James Adam Miller, and Adam Thomas Miller officiating. Private family burial will follow in Mayfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at Mayfield Church of Christ. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be deacons, Phillip Lansdell, Mitchell Brazeal, Rorie Coker, Curt Mize, Rickey Roberson, Bradley Bond, Kyle Bond, Brent Davidson and David Card. Honorary pallbearers will be elders, Lonnie Neaves, Mark Stiles, Pete Worthey, Mike Miller, and Mike Stanford. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.