SKYLINE COMMUNITY - Thomas Josh (Maharrey) Kelly, Jr., 75, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack at his residence on Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020. Born in Tupelo on November 7, 1945 to T. J. Kelly Sr. and Molly Elizabeth Wheeler Maharrey, the family moved soon thereafter to the greater Waukegan, Illinois area. Tom graduated from North Chicago High School, attended Lee University and was a member of the Waukegan Church of God. Like his paternal forbearers, he was "born" a mechanic and spent much of his life working on, repairing and restoring cars as a self employed mechanic. Music was a big part of his life. He loved playing guitar and singing and even performed on Beale Street with B. B. King. After retirement, he returned to Tupelo to live in the Wheeler home place and continue his love of cars and music. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Today (Tue. 12/8/20) at Gilvo Cemetery with Bro. Gary Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Gilvo. There will be no public visitation. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Tom is survived by his 93-year-old Mother, Mollie E. Wheeler Maharrey of Skyline and Winthrop Harbor, Ill; his sisters, Betty Spiller (Phil) of Winthrop Harbor and Sue Johnson (Andy) of Pleasant Prairie, WI; two nieces, Kristen Thiele and Susan Scribner, and three nephews, Ryan Mahaffey, Daryle Spiller and David Spiller and their families; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, T.J. Kelly, Sr., his stepfather, Jim Maharrey, and a special aunt and uncle, Annie Lou Wheeler and Kenneth Ray Burnsides. Memorials may be made to Regional Rehabilitation Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
