John D. "Cowboy" Kelso, 70, resident of Amory and a resident of North Mississippi for most of his life, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. A native of Okolona, Mr. Kelso was born June 24, 1949, the son of the late Richard and Ruby Woods Kelso. He received his education in the Mississippi Public school system and was an employee of the Ashley Furniture Corporation in Pontotoc for a number of years before his retirement. Mr. Kelso was a Christian and enjoyed fishing as long as health permitted. As a young person, he proudly served his country in the Unites States Army. Survivors of Mr. Kelso include his devoted companion, Carolyn Plunkett of Amory, three sons, John A. Kelso of Tupelo,Chad Kelso of Johnsburg, IL and Joseph Kelso of Northlake, IL. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Kelso and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
