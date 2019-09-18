Troy R. Kelton, 80, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at North Ms. Medical Center Hospice, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Itawamba County, MS and worked in woodworking in furniture manufacturing. Services will be Friday, September 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Joe Ball and Bro. Marshall Green officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife - Virginia Kelton; children - Eddie Kelton (Renee), Lawana Burns (Eddie), Brady Sartin (Adrianna), Alivia Kelton and Brayden Kelton; step-children- Rita Sartin, Emily Murphree and Wade Sartin (Michelle); brothers and sisters- Doc Kelton (Mildred), Paul Kelton (Faye), Murl Kelton (Azalee), Judy Boyd, Betty McMickin and Martha Ball (Joe); seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vernell Kelton, a son, Donald Kelton, a grandson, Nathan Kelton, a great-grandson, Gage Kelton, his parents, Bill and Oda Johnson Kelton, two brothers-in-law, Arthur Boyd and Rickey McMickin. Pallbearers will be Eddie Burns, Patrick Pannell, Adam Ball, Matthew Ball, Chris Kelton, Tony Kelton and Thomas Kelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Parker and Preston Kelton. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.