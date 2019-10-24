COVINGTON, GA FORMERLY OF BLUE SPRINGS , MS -- Lavern Kemp, 90, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home in Covington. Services will be on Saturday October 26, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church 1242 CR 194 Blue Springs, MS Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.

