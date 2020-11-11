Nancy Lee Kemp, 70, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home. She was born October 30, 1950 to the late Buck Dill and the late Eva Sellers Roberts. Nancy enjoyed life, cooking, growing flowers, and spending time with her family. . Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Derik Jones officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday November 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Kemp of Mantachie, 5 sons; Robert A. (Melissa) Kemp, Randall L. (Jennifer) Kemp, DeWayne (Patty Rock) Kemp, Danny W. (Stephanie) Kemp, and James M. (Bridget) Kemp, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters; Peggy Crumpton, and Sue Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buck Dill, and Eva Roberts. Pallbearers will be Joshua Kemp, Shawn Kemp, Brandon Kemp, Dalton Kemp, Alex Dill, and Jordan Wood. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.