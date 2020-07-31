Van Vleet- Helen Ruth Wilson Kendall, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Kendall was born February 25, 1942 in Chickasaw County to the late Lex Byron Wilson and Sydney Ethel Henderson Wilson. Ruth was a beloved member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Houston, Mississippi. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020, with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Masks are required and will be provided. Hand sanitizer will also be available. The hall next to the church will allow for adequate social distancing and viewing of the service. Burial will be at Macedonia Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. The funeral will be live-streamed and available forviewing on https://www.facebook.com/425836438235299/videos She is survived by her husband, Robert Oren Kendall of Van Vleet; three sons, Robert E. Kendall of Vicksburg, Ronnie D. Kendall of Saltillo, Ryan W. Kendall of Jacksonville, FL; one daughter, Robin L. Kendall of Missoula, MT; two grandchildren, Jack Tallman Williams and Benjamin Tallman Williams of Missoula, MT; one brother, Byron Wilson of Houston. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lex Byron Wilson and Sydney Ethel Henderson Wilson; two brothers, Jack Wilson and Lundy Wilson; one sister, Wally Engle. Flowers provided by The Bus Stop, Houston, MS. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
