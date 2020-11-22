Thomas Douglas Kendall 84, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the NMMC. He retired from FMC as a tool and die mechanic. He was an ordained minister and had pastored at Mayfield House of God. He enjoyed traveling to host and minister to others at revivals. He loved spending time in the Smokey Mountains and Ozark Mountains with his wife and family. He also loved fishing, hunting and meeting and talking to people. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Mark Barnett and Bro. Doug White officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Barnett (Sammy); (3) sons, Tommy Kendall (Terri), Marshall Kendall (Vickie) and Gerald Kendall (Penny); brother, Joe Kendall (Debbie); (12) grandchildren; (11) great-grandchildren; (7) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Kendall; daughter, Sandra kendall and his parents, Douglas and Penny Jenkins Kendall; step-mother, Alice Kendall; brothers, Archie Kendall, Roger Kendall and a sister, Ann Kendall. His grandsons, Corey, Aaron, David, Caleb, Kyle and Gavin will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.