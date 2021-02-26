Annie Faye (Harris) Kendrick , 90, passed away on February 25, 2021 at The Waters Nursing Home of Gallatin, TN. She was born in Nettleton, MS on September 29, 1930 to parents Edgar Harris and Beatrice (Edwards) Rial. She was known to her family and friends as: Annie, Ann, Faye, Mom, Mama, Grandma, and Nanaw. Annie blessed people everywhere with her constant endearment and laughter. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Always an amazing encourager, she was a passionate woman who loved to laugh. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort were shared daily with all her children. Annie Faye had a vivacious personality, and always made the people around her laugh. Having a strong Christian faith, she shared an amazing insight on how to love the people around her with humility and meaning. When you think about her, you think about love. Her life was a living example of the bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Funeral services will be in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth McKinney officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Angela Hopkins of Hendersonville, TN; three sons, Wayne Kendrick (Sandra) of Tremont, MS; Robert Kendrick, of Aberdeen, MS; Timothy Kendrick (Holly) of Saltillo, MS; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Kendrick, two daughters, Patricia Kendrick Aigner and Cindy Kendrick. Pallbearers will be Eric Kendrick, Christopher Kendrick, Kevin, Kendrick, Brandon Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, and Cole Kendrick. Visitation will be Sunday 1:00-2:00 before service time at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
