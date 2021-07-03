Betty Lindsey Kennedy (82) passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home in Wheeler. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, doing word searches, watching westerns and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin, Bro. Ricky Peebles and Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, July 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Betty is survived by her sons, Johnny and Debbie Kennedy of Thrasher & Mitchell and Pam Kennedy of Wheeler; her daughter, Terri and Troy Nelson of Wewahitcha, FL; her sister, Willene Joslin (Wayne) of Kirkville; her grandchildren, Shannon Kennedy (LeAnn), Shane Kennedy (Michelle), Craig Eaton, Charity Dunn (Cody), Jeremy Kennedy (Courtney), Megan Walker (Jake), Johnathan Nelson and Katie Gentry and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hayden Kennedy; her parents, George and Ouida Lindsey and her siblings, Billy Lindsey, Lemoise Lindsey, Glennis Lindsey, Ronnie Lindsey, Lopez Gilley, Patsy Easter and Onez Hill. Pallbearers are; Jeremy, Matt & Shane Kennedy, Thomas Bridges, Stanley Barnett, Randy Moore, Jakob Prater, Cody Dunn and Johnathon Nelson. Her great-grandchildren will serve as her honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
