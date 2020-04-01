WALNUT, MS -- Brenda Sue Kennedy, 66, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Friday April 3, 2020 Private Family Graveside Service at Charity Church of Jesus Christ.

