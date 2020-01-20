Christopher Benjamin "Chris" Kennedy, 42, resident of Myrtle Community, died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Chris will be at 11 AM Tuesday, January 21 at Moss Hill Baptist Church in New Albany with Richard Roberts and Joe Gullick officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Chris was born July 30, 1977 in New Albany, the son of Robert W. Kennedy, Jr of New Albany and Deana Dunlap Hardin (Johnny) of Myrtle. A Christian, he received his education in the Union County Public School System. Blessed with a keen mind, Chris was employed as an information technology technician for the Toshiba Business Solutions for over 20 years. He was a lifelong resident of Union County and was married April 25, 2015 to the former Latosha Roberts who is employed as a personal caregiver in New Albany. Chris will be remembered as a family oriented person who had a great love for music, animals and sport shooting. He was known for his great sense of humor and his zest for life. Visitation will continue today until service time at Moss Hill Baptist Church. Memories will also be shared by two daughters, Katie Sherrer (Matt) of Tupelo and Hannah Merritt of Myrtle, one sister, Lucretia Rodges (Edward) of New Albany, paternal grandmother, Edra Kennedy of New Albany and one granddaughter, Fendley Kaye Sherrer, an uncle, Shawn Dunlap of Lafayette County and a bonus mother and father, Leona Roberts (Doug) of Myrtle. The family request that memorials be directed to Moss Hill Baptist Church, 1111 Moss Hill Rd., New Albany, MS 38652 The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Chris's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
