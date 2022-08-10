Dr. Robert Alexander "Bobby" Kennedy, 73, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date. Dr. Kennedy was born on April 30, 1949, in Jackson, MS to the late Beauford and Lula Kennedy. As the founder and primary OBGYN of The Woman's Clinic of Tupelo, he practiced medicine for over 30 years. A caring and attentive doctor, he always took time to talk to the patients in his care, putting them at ease and making them feel heard. Dr. Kennedy enjoyed his work, but most of all, he loved delivering babies. Despite his busy schedule, he still found time to participate in charity work and volunteer at the health department. Dr. Kennedy was a devout member of First Presbyterian Church of Oxford. His favorite ways to relax were to read true crime thrillers and historical books and to paint. Dr. Kennedy was a talented artist and his favorite medium to work with was watercolor. He attended classes at the Power House learning under artists such as Constance Pierce. He drew inspiration from his time spent traveling out west to Montana and to his second home in Seaside, FL. A lifetime of memories had been made on these trips and many other travels with his beloved wife of 40 years, Beth. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Kennedy of Oxford, MS; a sister, Jane Marshall and her husband, Vic of Kennesaw, GA; and nephews, Edward Marshall, Richard Marshall and Robert Marshall. Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Dr. Kennedy's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at Parkinson.org.
