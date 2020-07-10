Euple Jane Kennedy, 93, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Meadows. She was born July 4, 1927, to John Burble and Manie C. Pounders Keeton. She lived in Zion, IL, before moving to the Smithville area in 1973. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, working word search puzzles, going to singings, and cooking for her family. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the James Creek Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Norman Glenn Kennedy (Kathy) of Saltillo and Gerald Kennedy (Janice) of Amory; one daughter, Pat Mattox (Rocky) of Mantachie; nine grandchildren, Shawn and Niki Kennedy, Ryan Kennedy, Erin and Eric King, Elizabeth Kennedy, Brooke and Steven Warren, Jason and Hannah Kennedy, Chris Mattox, Jonathan and Hannah Mattox, and Kayla Mattox; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Kennedy, in 1997; two brothers, Archie Keeton and Truman Keeton; one sister, Rema Harp; and her parents. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Kennedy family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
