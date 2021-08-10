"Live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic, love as brothers, be compassionate and humble. Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult, but with blessing, because to this you were called that you may inherit a blessing." 1 Peter 3:8-9. Frank Foster Kennedy, Jr. passed away on August 9, 2021 at his home in West Point, Mississippi after a lengthy battle with ALS and pulmonary fibrosis. Foster was born on November 29, 1947 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Dr. Frank Foster Kennedy, Sr. and the late Betty Booth Kennedy. Foster grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi, a town he loved dearly, and graduated from the University of Mississippi. He was an oil and gas landman and was the owner of Southwest Energy, Inc. Foster was a member of First United Methodist Church of West Point. Foster was an avid Ole Miss fan, who loved the friends he made from all walks of life, including those from his days as a Sigma Chi at Ole Miss and those made during many rounds of golf. He enjoyed several outdoor activities, including golf, running and swimming. Foster will always be remembered as a perfect gentleman, a dapper dresser, a great friend, and a wonderful father and husband. He loved nothing more than "his girls." As his health declined, Foster's faith and consistent declarations of how blessed he was inspired and touched so many. Foster is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gayle Walker Kennedy; two daughters Mary Clift Abdalla (Jerry) of Jackson, Mississippi and Claire Kennedy Pinelo (Oscar) of San Pedro, Belize; his sister, Cissy Kennedy Guess of Amory, Mississippi; and two grandchildren, Anne Simon "Sims" Abdalla and Nicolas Foster "Nico" Pinelo, who brought such joy to the last years of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Frank Kennedy and his brother-in-law, Jerry Guess. Pallbearers will be Tom Elmore, Ronnie Roundtree, Johnny Norwood, H.L. Dilworth, Ricky Pinson, Belk Weems, Kyle Chandler, Toby Lott, Jim Mansfield and Dale Pierce. Honorary pallbearers include Dr. Ed Miller, Dr. Ned Miller, Dr. Ruth Fredericks, Dr. Tim Cannon, David Houston, Bob Lee, Smith Turnage, Andy Williams, and his in-home caregivers: Mary Reese, Mary Smith and Freda Ellis. Due to Covid concerns, a graveside service will be held on Friday, August 13 at 10:00 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Aberdeen. The family will receive visitors at their home that afternoon from 4:30-6:30. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of West Point or to Friends of Children's Hospital at 3900 Lakeland Drive, Suite 205, Flowood, Mississippi 39232. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
