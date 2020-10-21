NETTLETON -- Francis Nicole Kennedy , 38, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at a friends residence in Thaxton, MS. Services will be on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6pm at Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal in Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on today. Registry book signing from 12pm - 4pm at Community Funeral Directors and Cremations in Nettleton. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.

