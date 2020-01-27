Gregory Grant Kennedy, 34, departed this life unexpectedly and realized the promises of his faith on Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020 at his residence. Grant was the son of Gregg and Margaret Ann Frazier Kennedy and the beloved husband of Kacy Raines Kennedy. Born on December 1, 1985, Grant was a lifelong resident of Lee County. He attended Tupelo Public Schools and graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2004. He grew up as a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo but had recently affiliated with The Sycamore Church where he found deep spiritual meaning and grace. A charming young man with a larger than life personality, Grant spent most of his working life in the family business. Grant was well acquainted with struggles in his life but his indomitable spirit and his encouragement of others will be his legacy. He became a passionate "street minister" to hundreds of souls struggling with addictions. He was particularly loyal to the Club Meth to Christ organization led by Evangelist Rodney Williams. Grant's cheerful, larger than life personality, and easy going nature won him many friends and supporters in his young life. He greatly enjoyed golfing, scuba diving, fishing, rescuing animals, especially dogs, reading good literature, and talking politics. He always aspired to be like TV Evangelist Jesse DePlantis of the New Orleans area. Grant will be sorely missed by his close family, his friends and all those he touched in ministry in helping navigate the struggles of addiction. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from the Sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo with Dr. Chris DeGeorge and Bro. Eric Burton officiating. The eulogy will be delivered by family friend, John Lovorn. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 AM - service time today at Calvary Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Grant leaves behind a family grateful for his life: his wife, Kacy Kennedy; his parents, Gregg and Margaret Ann Kennedy all of Tupelo; a brother, John Frazier Kennedy of Tupelo, and a sister, Mary Margaret Kennedy of Oxford; his grandmother, JoAnn Frazier Box of Tupelo; his aunts and uncles, Dr. Bill Frazier (Lydia) of Ridgeland, Danny Kennedy (Ellen) and Kirk Kennedy (Melissa) all of Tupelo; 1 nephew, Miles Frazier Kennedy; plus several cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grace and Kenneth Kennedy, Bert Frazier and Gene Box. Pallbearers will be Dr. Bill Frazier, Fred Pitts, Cavett Otis, Bill Kline, Dr. John Burk, Davis Burk, Johnny Burk and Max Warren. Memorials may be made to Club Meth for Christ Ministries, P. O. Box 365, Escatawba, MS 39552 or to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to especially acknowledge Corrine Lockridge, who helped raise and love the Kennedy children for nineteen years, and with whom Grant continued to have a special bond until his passing.
