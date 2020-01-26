TUPELO -- Grant Kennedy, 34, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, 1/28/2020 at 1 PM at Calvary Baptist Church . Visitation will be on 11 AM - Service Time Tuesday only at the church.. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

