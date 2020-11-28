Helen Williamson Kennedy, 87 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away November 26, 2020, after an extended illness. Mrs. Kennedy was born on January 14, 1933 in Itawamba County, MS, to George and Winona Williamson. She was a former Day Care worker for many years, and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Mrs. Kennedy's favorite pastime was traveling, and she was blessed to be able to do this extensively. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Lafayette N. Kennedy. She is survived by: Children - Frieda Kennedy of Mt Juliet, Jackie (Tony) Price of Mt. Juliet, and Robert Kennedy of Lewisburg, Tennessee; Grandchildren - Lily Price, RJ Price, and Sebastian Kennedy; and a host of extended family members and friends. There will be a graveside service only at 1 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Benefield Cemetery in the Fairview Community with Mrs. Kennedy's nephew, Pastor Roger Kennedy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church Mission Funds, P. O. Box 1443, Mt. Juliet, TN. 37121.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.