Horace Lee Kennedy, 82, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home in Tremont. He was born February 13, 1938, in Tremont, to Pernia and Opal Harbor Kennedy. He was a 1963 graduate of Mississippi State University. He was a Veteran, serving in the Mississippi National Guard. He taught school for six years, and then worked for the garment industry, which he retired from. He lived most all his life in Tremont, and was a Baptist in belief. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Ray Stevens officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include one brother, Morris Kennedy (Judy) of Muscle Shoals, AL; one nephew, David Kennedy (Cindy) of Russellville, AL; one niece, Sara Kennedy of Muscle Shoals; one great niece, Katelyn Burrow of Huntsville; a special care-giver, Deitta Risner. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
