Juanita Kennedy, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her home. She was born January 27, 1934, to Dewey and Christina Taylor. She worked for Brown Shoe Company, Marietta Manufacturing and Golden Manufacturing. She enjoyed cooking, mowing her yard, gardening, catfishing, and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by two sons, Mickey Kennedy and Paul (Charie) Kennedy; two daughters, Denise (Eddie) Barnett and Missy (Melvin) Lambert; one brother, Albert Taylor; one sister, Billie Norris; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Earl Kennedy; one son, Houston Dale Kennedy; one great-grandson, Dalen Thomas; her parents; six brothers, Charles, Raymond, Bobby, Guy, Rayford and Robert Taylor; and two sisters, Leon Hunkapiller and Charlene Ward. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
