NEW ALBANY -- LaVern Kennedy, 63, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 P. M., June 1, 2020 at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery near Ecru under the direction of Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday 1:00 P. M. until 2:00 P.M. at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery.

