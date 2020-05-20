Mike Stanike Kennedy, 72, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hopsice in Tupelo. Born on September 13, 1947 in the Carolina Community of Itawamba County, he was a son to George Samuel and Norma Little Kennedy. He attended Carolina school and married the former Lois Taylor on September 15, 1964. He owned and operated Kennedy's Garage in Aberdeen for several years. Mike also worked as a welder and sandblaster at Palmer Bodies in Amory, but he was most proud to be able to work side by side with his son in Kennedy Construction. An outdoorsman all his life, Mike liked nothing better than going fishing or hunting. A longtime member of Aberdeen Pentecostal Church, he served as church mechanic and as an usher but would always find a place to get involved. Most importantly, other than the relationship with the Lord was his wife. He was a devoted husband and loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church in Aberdeen with Bishop Ricky Bowen, Rev. James Terry, and Rev. Cody Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Lois Kennedy of Aberdeen; two sons, Michael Darrell Kennedy of Gatlinburg, TN and Marty Dean Kennedy (Heather) of Booneville; one daughter, Keena L. Kennedy of Aberdeen; two brothers, Lee Kennedy of Amory and Rev. Doug Kennedy (Barbara) of the Athens Community; one sister, Juanity Kennedy of Carolina; grandchildren, Michael Bradley Kennedy (Mary), Rev. Cody Allen Kennedy (Jessica), Zackery Chase Kennedy (Kelly), Matthew Tyler Kennedy, Brooksanna Kennedy, Samuel Ware Kennedy, Shellie Kennedy, Dillon Parker, Montana Parker, Evan Parker, and Mikia L. Irons; great grandchildren, Dakota Kennedy, Gracie Kennedy, Ella Kennedy, Annabelle Kennedy, Elyjah Kennedy, Ayden Kennedy, Gabriella Kennedy, Nova Grace Kennedy, Parker Kitchen, Hazel Claire Mitchell, Jude Aaron Mitchell, Zinnia Saige Parker, and Cassie Rose Parker; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sheila Kennedy; one sister, Ozelle Gilmore; and his brothers, Cecil, Hack, and George Kennedy. Pallbearers will be Michael Darrell Kennedy, Michael Bradley Kennedy, Rev. Cody Kennedy, Zackary Chase Kennedy, Matthew Tyler Kennedy, Marty Kennedy, Samuel Kennedy, Elyjah Kennedy, Dakota Kennedy, and Jude Mitchell. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the First Pentecostal Church in Aberdeen. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
